MSI Raider GE77 vs GE76 Raider
Review
Performance
System and application performance
94
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
87
73
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
47
NanoReview Score
73
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
|55 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|230 / 240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1264 gramm
|880 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE77 +45%
1840
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE77 +141%
15035
6232
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Raider GE77 +49%
1864
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE77 +169%
21135
7845
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1W
|2x2W, 2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|85 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
