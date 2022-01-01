Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE77 or Raider GE76 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE77 vs GE76 (2022)

72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE77
VS
71 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
MSI Raider GE77
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE77 and GE76 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE77
vs
Raider GE76 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1261:1
sRGB color space - 94%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE77 +31%
16639
Raider GE76 (2022)
12746
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Raider GE77 +27%
17.5 TFLOPS
Raider GE76 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
