You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs) Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio 91% sharper screen – 254 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

91% sharper screen – 254 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 175.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 17 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 133 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness Raider GE78 HX (2023) n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 330 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Raider GE78 HX (2023) +175% 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 4.2 Power 6x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.