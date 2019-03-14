Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE78 HX (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1440
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • 28% sharper screen – 170 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz -
FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +73%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
