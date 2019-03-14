You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS

28% sharper screen – 170 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 133 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE78 HX (2023) n/a ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz - FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Raider GE78 HX (2023) 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +73% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

