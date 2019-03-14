Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE78 HX (2023) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~69%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams 1003 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Raider GE78 HX (2023) +4%
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power 6x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

