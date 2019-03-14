Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE78 HX (2023) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (144 vs 175.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams 508 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Raider GE78 HX (2023) +133%
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power 6x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
