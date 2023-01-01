Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE78 HX (2023) or Aorus 17X – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
vs
Aorus 17X

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches		 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~71.1%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level (max. load) 59 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE78 HX (2023) +110%
21528
Aorus 17X
10260
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE78 HX (2023) +107%
30606
Aorus 17X
14761
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz -
FLOPS 21.3 TFLOPS 18 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Raider GE78 HX (2023) +18%
21.3 TFLOPS
Aorus 17X
18 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

