Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm

15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~71.1% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level (max. load) 59 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Raider GE78 HX (2023) n/a Aorus 17X 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz - FLOPS 21.3 TFLOPS 18 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Raider GE78 HX (2023) +18% 21.3 TFLOPS Aorus 17X 18 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

