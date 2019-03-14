Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE78 HX (2023) or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
VS
76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (146.3 vs 175.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~78.7%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1243:1
sRGB color space - 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams 846 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 36 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz -
FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +37%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Raider GE78 HX (2023) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Raider GE78 HX (2023) or Raider GE77
3. Raider GE78 HX (2023) or Blade 16
4. Raider GE78 HX (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 18
5. Raider GE78 HX (2023) or ROG Strix G17 (2023)
6. Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
7. Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
8. Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
9. Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский