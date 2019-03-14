You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs) Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (146.3 vs 175.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 133 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space - 98.2% Adobe RGB profile - 70.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness Raider GE78 HX (2023) n/a Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams 846 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz - FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Raider GE78 HX (2023) 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +37% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.