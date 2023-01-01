Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 14 Studio or Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

67 out of 100
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 14 Studio and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109.4 vs 120.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 14 Studio
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches		 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 60 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 529 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz
FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 79.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
