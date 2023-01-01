MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109.4 vs 120.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches
|312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|775 cm2 (120.2 inches2)
|706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|60 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|529 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11687
12404
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1863
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16080
16533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|8 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|79.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
