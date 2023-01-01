You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109.4 vs 120.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm

12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm Colors White, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 60 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 529 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 90 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1215 MHz GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Stealth 14 Studio 8 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +50% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 79.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.