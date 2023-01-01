Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 14 Studio or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

67 out of 100
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU
Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 14 Studio and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (107.1 vs 120.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 14 Studio
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness
Stealth 14 Studio
300 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz -
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Stealth 14 Studio +54%
8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

