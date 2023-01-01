You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (107.1 vs 120.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 90 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Stealth 14 Studio +54% 8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

