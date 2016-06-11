You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits 49% sharper screen – 234 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 234 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (111.4 vs 120.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~84.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors White, Blue Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:45 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 240 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 90 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Stealth 14 Studio 8 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +45% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

