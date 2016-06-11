Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 14 Studio or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

67 out of 100
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
VS
72 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 14 Studio and Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 234 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (111.4 vs 120.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 14 Studio
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches		 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~84.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 14 Studio
8 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +45%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs MSI Stealth 17 Studio
2. MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3. MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs MSI Stealth 16 Studio
4. MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5. MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
6. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
7. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
8. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
9. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
10. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and MSI Stealth 14 Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский