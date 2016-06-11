MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 234 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (111.4 vs 120.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches
|321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|775 cm2 (120.2 inches2)
|719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11687
13958
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16080
18968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8 TFLOPS
|11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1