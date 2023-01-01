Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 14 Studio or Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)

68 out of 100
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 14 Studio and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (120.1 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 99.9 against 72 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 14 Studio
vs
Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches		 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm
14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches
Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~80%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors White, Blue White, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 5 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter - 690 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
3. Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
4. Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
7. MSI Stealth 16 Studio or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
9. MSI Stealth 17 Studio or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
10. Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) and MSI Stealth 14 Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский