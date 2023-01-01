Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (120.1 vs 143.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 99.9 against 72 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 99.9 against 72 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm

14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~80% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors White, Blue White, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 5 ms Max. brightness Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom Charge power 240 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter - 690 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 90 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Stealth 14 Studio 8.2 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) +7% 8.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

