67 out of 100
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
VS
66 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 14 Studio and Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 14 Studio
vs
Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches		 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 70 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz
FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

