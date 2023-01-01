You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz PPI 157 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 W 100 / 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 90 W 70 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1403 MHz GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Stealth 14 Studio +19% 8 TFLOPS Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.