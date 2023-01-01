MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches
|327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|775 cm2 (120.2 inches2)
|732 cm2 (113.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~87.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|3.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|170°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.9 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|100 / 140 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11687
12486
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1863
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 14 Studio +12%
16080
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8 TFLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W, 2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1