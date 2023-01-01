You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~87.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.1 mm Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 170° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) Size 14 inches 14.9 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 W 100 / 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 90 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Stealth 14 Studio +3% 8 TFLOPS Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.