MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches
|323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
|Area
|775 cm2 (120.2 inches2)
|743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|7000 RPM
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|58 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
Stealth 14 Studio
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~8% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|102 / 120 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|726 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2482
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
12432
13471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1845
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15923
18533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|7.9 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|7500 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|~82 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
