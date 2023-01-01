Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 2400 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs) Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. MSI Stealth 14 Studio USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~83.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 9.3 mm Colors White, Blue Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM - Noise level (max. load) 58 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 2400 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Surface Laptop Studio 2 14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2 Stealth 14 Studio 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 8% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits Surface Laptop Studio 2 +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 W 102 / 120 W Weight of AC adapter 726 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP 90 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Stealth 14 Studio +4% 8.2 TFLOPS Surface Laptop Studio 2 7.9 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 7500 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness ~82 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.