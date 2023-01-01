Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 14 Studio or Surface Laptop Studio 2 – what's better?

Display
2400 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 14 Studio and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 14 Studio
vs
Surface Laptop Studio 2

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches		 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~83.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 9.3 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM -
Noise level (max. load) 58 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
Stealth 14 Studio
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~8% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Stealth 14 Studio
300 nits
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +100%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 240 W 102 / 120 W
Weight of AC adapter 726 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 14 Studio +4%
8.2 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop Studio 2
7.9 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 7500 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness ~82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

