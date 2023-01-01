Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15 or Pulse 15 (2023) – what's better?

61 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15
VS
67 out of 100
MSI Pulse 15 (2023)
MSI Stealth 15
MSI Pulse 15 (2023)
Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15 and Pulse 15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Pulse 15 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15
vs
Pulse 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 247.9 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15
1659
Pulse 15 (2023) +10%
1827
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15
10937
Pulse 15 (2023) +8%
11769
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15
1707
Pulse 15 (2023) +10%
1873
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15
12701
Pulse 15 (2023) +24%
15792
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 15
8 TFLOPS
Pulse 15 (2023) +110%
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
