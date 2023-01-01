You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (137.6 vs 157.2 square inches)

Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS

Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 247.9 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm

14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~73.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Stealth 15 300 nits Raider GE68 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right, Bottom Charge power 180 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 90 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Stealth 15 8 TFLOPS Raider GE68 (2023) +110% 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.