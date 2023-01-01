Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15 or Raider GE68 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15 vs Raider GE68 (2023)

61 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15
VS
74 out of 100
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
MSI Stealth 15
MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15 and Raider GE68 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (137.6 vs 157.2 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15
vs
Raider GE68 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 247.9 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches		 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 180 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 12 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15
10937
Raider GE68 (2023) +56%
17014
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15
12701
Raider GE68 (2023) +88%
23908
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 15
8 TFLOPS
Raider GE68 (2023) +110%
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
