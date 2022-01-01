Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M (2022) or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

63 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 90 against 53.8 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Stealth 15M (2022) +50%
10.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
2. MSI Stealth 15M or MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
3. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) or MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
4. Dell G15 5525 or MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
5. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and MSI Stealth 15M (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский