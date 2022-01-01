Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

63 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 76 against 53.8 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 137.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

