You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 53.8 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.6 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm

14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~69% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm Colors Black Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Stealth 15M (2022) n/a G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.8 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz - GPU boost clock 1402 MHz - FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Stealth 15M (2022) +67% 10.7 TFLOPS G15 5525 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

