Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M (2022) or G15 5525 – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M (2022) vs Dell G15 5525

63 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
Dell G15 5525
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.8 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M (2022) and Dell G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M (2022)
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~69%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz -
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Stealth 15M (2022) +67%
10.7 TFLOPS
G15 5525
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
2. MSI Stealth 15M or 15M (2022)
3. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
4. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or G15 5525
6. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or G15 5525
7. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Dell G15 5525
8. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) or Dell G15 5525
9. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or G15 5525

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5525 and MSI Stealth 15M (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский