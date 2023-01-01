Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M (2022) or Stealth 15 – what's better?

62 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
MSI Stealth 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M (2022) and Stealth 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M (2022)
vs
Stealth 15

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches		 358.3 x 247.9 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~75.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M (2022)
8909
Stealth 15 +23%
10937
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M (2022)
9475
Stealth 15 +34%
12701
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz -
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Stealth 15M (2022) +34%
10.7 TFLOPS
Stealth 15
8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
