MSI Stealth 15M (2022) vs Stealth 15M
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 248 x 17 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches
|358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~75.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|872:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|93.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|64%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|62%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|418 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M (2022) +20%
1592
1324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M (2022) +94%
8453
4368
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M (2022) +18%
1603
1360
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M (2022) +63%
8351
5122
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
