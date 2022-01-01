You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 0GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022) Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm

14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~75.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 46 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 872:1 sRGB color space - 93.3% Adobe RGB profile - 64% DCI-P3 color gamut - 62% Response time - 41 ms Max. brightness Stealth 15M (2022) n/a Stealth 15M 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.8 Wh 52 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter - 418 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Stealth 15M (2022) +119% 10.7 TFLOPS Stealth 15M 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 0GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82.3 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.