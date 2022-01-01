Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M (2022) or Stealth 15M – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M (2022) vs Stealth 15M

63 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
VS
57 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
MSI Stealth 15M
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M (2022) and Stealth 15M important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M (2022)
vs
Stealth 15M

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches		 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 872:1
sRGB color space - 93.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 62%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 418 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Stealth 15M (2022) +119%
10.7 TFLOPS
Stealth 15M
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
