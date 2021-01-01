MSI Stealth 15M vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 57.5 against 52 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|872:1
|1371:1
|sRGB color space
|93.3%
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|64%
|44%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|62%
|42.5%
|Response time
|41 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|418 gramm
|498 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +15%
1337
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +11%
4399
3950
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +20%
1360
1137
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +5%
5122
4875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|76 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
