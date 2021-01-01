Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

65 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 57.5 against 52 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 872:1 1371:1
sRGB color space 93.3% 65%
Adobe RGB profile 64% 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut 62% 42.5%
Response time 41 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Stealth 15M
250 nits
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm 498 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +113%
10.4 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.3 dB 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

