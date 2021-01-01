Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

66 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Can run popular games at about 351-479% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (102.1 vs 137.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~81.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.5 mm
Colors White, Gray Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +638%
10.4 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and MSI Stealth 15M
2. MSI GS66 Stealth and Stealth 15M
3. MSI GP66 Leopard and Stealth 15M
4. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and MSI Stealth 15M
5. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
6. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
8. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
9. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and MSI Stealth 15M or ask any questions
EnglishРусский