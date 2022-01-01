You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Apple M1 GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 0GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 137.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 46 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 872:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 93.3% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 64% - DCI-P3 color gamut 62% - Response time 41 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Stealth 15M 250 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Stealth 15M +88% 4.884 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 0GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.3 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.