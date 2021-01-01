MSI Stealth 15M vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 165-225% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 58.2 against 52 watt-hours
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 137.8 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4899
7305
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +8%
1539
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5785
7489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|10 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
