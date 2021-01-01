Stealth 15M or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 0GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 100 against 52 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 872:1 - sRGB color space 93.3% - Adobe RGB profile 64% - DCI-P3 color gamut 62% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness Stealth 15M 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 150 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 65 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Stealth 15M +100% 10.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 0GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.3 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.