MSI Stealth 15M vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (137.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.5%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|150 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +31%
1547
1180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5359
ROG Strix G17 G713 +34%
7204
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
