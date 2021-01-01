MSI Stealth 15M vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (110.5 vs 137.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +7%
1498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4899
7206
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1539
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5785
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1