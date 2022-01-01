Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

57 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
MSI Stealth 15M
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 137.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 872:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 93.3% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 64% 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 62% 97.4%
Response time 41 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Stealth 15M
250 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1975 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
Stealth 15M
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +170%
13.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.3 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
