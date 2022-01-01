You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 0GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 137.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 872:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 93.3% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 64% 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 62% 97.4% Response time 41 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Stealth 15M 250 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP - 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1975 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Stealth 15M 4.884 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +170% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 0GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.3 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.