MSI Stealth 15M vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +7%
1498
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +4%
4899
4733
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +8%
1539
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +6%
5785
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
