MSI Stealth 15M vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

66 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~74%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +55%
10.4 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

