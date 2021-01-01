MSI Stealth 15M vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
MSI Stealth 15M
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Can run popular games at about 438-598% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +30%
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +128%
5665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
