Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

66 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
58 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
From $1035
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 67 against 52 watt-hours
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.8 vs 137.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.6 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +46%
1498
ZenBook 14 UM425
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +39%
1539
ZenBook 14 UM425
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M
5785
ZenBook 14 UM425 +19%
6908

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +269%
10.4 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Stealth 15M and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. MSI Stealth 15M and Dell Alienware m15 R4
3. MSI Stealth 15M and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. MSI Stealth 15M and GE66 Raider
5. MSI Stealth 15M and GF65 Thin
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and VivoBook S13 S333
9. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and VivoBook S14 S433
10. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and MSI Stealth 15M or ask any questions
EnglishРусский