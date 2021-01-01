MSI Stealth 15M vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
From $1035
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
72
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
86
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 67 against 52 watt-hours
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.8 vs 137.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 / 100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +46%
1498
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +9%
4899
4480
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +39%
1539
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5785
ZenBook 14 UM425 +19%
6908
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
