MSI Stealth 15M vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

66 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
56 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (98.4 vs 137.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~85.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.6 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +20%
1498
ZenBook 14 UX435
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +16%
4899
ZenBook 14 UX435
4208
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +21%
1539
ZenBook 14 UX435
1277
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +20%
5785
ZenBook 14 UX435
4833

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +269%
10.4 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

