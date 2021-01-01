Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Dell Alienware m17 R4

MSI Stealth 15M
VS
Dell Alienware m17 R4
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (137.8 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 86 against 52 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~70%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.4 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 150 W 240 / 330 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

