MSI Stealth 15M vs Dell G15 5511 57 out of 100 VS 56 out of 100 MSI Stealth 15M Dell G15 5511

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Battery 52 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 0GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.8 vs 151 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5511 Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~68.9% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.9 mm Colors White, Gray Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 872:1 800:1 sRGB color space 93.3% - Adobe RGB profile 64% - DCI-P3 color gamut 62% - Response time 41 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Stealth 15M 250 nits G15 5511 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Stealth 15M 1324 G15 5511 +6% 1409 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Stealth 15M 4368 G15 5511 +37% 5965 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Stealth 15M 1360 G15 5511 +6% 1437 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Stealth 15M 5122 G15 5511 +82% 9304

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Stealth 15M 4.884 TFLOPS G15 5511 +46% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 0GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.