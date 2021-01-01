MSI Stealth 15M vs Dell G5 15 5505 SE
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
86
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +63%
1627
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +17%
5665
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
