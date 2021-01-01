Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or Inspiron 15 3505 – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Dell Inspiron 15 3505

MSI Stealth 15M
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Dell Inspiron 15 3505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Can run popular games at about 1059-1445% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
Inspiron 15 3505

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm -48.2 mm
Colors White, Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 3
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +152%
1627
Inspiron 15 3505
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +271%
5665
Inspiron 15 3505
1528
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 3840 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

