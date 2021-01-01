Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

MSI Stealth 15M
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +67%
5665
Inspiron 15 5505
3395
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) -
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 32 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

