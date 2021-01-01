Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

66 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~89%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 150 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +89%
10.4 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

