MSI Stealth 15M vs Dell XPS 17 9700
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
68
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
86
66
NanoReview Score
74
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 97 against 52 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|150 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +44%
1627
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +41%
5665
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
