MSI Stealth 15M vs HP Spectre x360 15
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
72
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
86
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 283-386% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 72.9 against 52 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 137.8 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|90 / 135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +1%
1498
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4899
Spectre x360 15 +2%
4974
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1539
Spectre x360 15 +1%
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5785
Spectre x360 15 +6%
6118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
