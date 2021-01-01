Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

66 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
66 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 363 mm (14.29 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~71.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 150 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +62%
10.4 TFLOPS
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

