Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

68 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 90 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +39%
10.4 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs MSI Stealth 15M
2. MSI GS66 Stealth vs Stealth 15M
3. MSI GP66 Leopard vs Stealth 15M
4. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs MSI Stealth 15M
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
7. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
8. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and MSI Stealth 15M or ask any questions
EnglishРусский