You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 0GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 90 against 52 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors White, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46 dB 57.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 872:1 1414:1 sRGB color space 93.3% 91.6% Adobe RGB profile 64% 67% DCI-P3 color gamut 62% 65.9% Response time 41 ms 6 ms Max. brightness Stealth 15M 250 nits Alpha 15 Advantage Edition +40% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 2177 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Stealth 15M 4.884 TFLOPS Alpha 15 Advantage Edition +133% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 0GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.3 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.