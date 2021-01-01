MSI Stealth 15M vs Alpha 17
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
89
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
86
47
NanoReview Score
74
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (137.8 vs 167.5 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 65 against 52 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|271 mm (10.67 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|28 mm (1.1 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~76.3%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|160°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|54 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1104:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|911 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +40%
1627
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5665
Alpha 17 +24%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|0 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
