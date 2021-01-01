MSI Stealth 15M vs GE66 Raider
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
82
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
86
61
NanoReview Score
74
76
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 99.9 against 52 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 W
|230 / 280 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +35%
1627
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +1%
5665
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
