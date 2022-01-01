Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or GF63 Thin – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs GF63 Thin

57 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
MSI Stealth 15M
MSI GF63 Thin
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and GF63 Thin important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
GF63 Thin

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches		 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~73.6%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 46 dB 55.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 872:1 -
sRGB color space 93.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 62% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness
Stealth 15M
250 nits
GF63 Thin
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M
1321
GF63 Thin +16%
1536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M
4708
GF63 Thin +36%
6417
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M
1360
GF63 Thin +10%
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M
5122
GF63 Thin +83%
9378

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +53%
4.884 TFLOPS
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.3 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
