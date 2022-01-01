MSI Stealth 15M vs GF63 Thin
Review
Performance
System and application performance
55
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
50
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
83
73
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|46 dB
|55.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|872:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|64%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|62%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|418 gramm
|330 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1321
GF63 Thin +16%
1536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4708
GF63 Thin +36%
6417
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1360
GF63 Thin +10%
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5122
GF63 Thin +83%
9378
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1536
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
