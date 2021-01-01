MSI Stealth 15M vs GF75 Thin
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
70
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
86
65
NanoReview Score
74
67
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.8 vs 160 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|358.3 mm (14.11 inches)
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 W
|180 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M +44%
1627
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M +41%
5665
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
