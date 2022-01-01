Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or GS76 Stealth – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs GS76 Stealth

57 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
66 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
MSI Stealth 15M
MSI GS76 Stealth
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and GS76 Stealth important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.8 vs 159 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 99.9 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
GS76 Stealth

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches		 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 46 dB 55.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 872:1 744:1
sRGB color space 93.3% 94.2%
Adobe RGB profile 64% 66.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 62% 68.7%
Response time 41 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Stealth 15M
250 nits
GS76 Stealth +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M
1324
GS76 Stealth +19%
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M
4368
GS76 Stealth +86%
8131
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M
1360
GS76 Stealth +16%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M
5122
GS76 Stealth +148%
12725

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Stealth 15M
4.884 TFLOPS
GS76 Stealth +146%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.3 dB 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.0 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
